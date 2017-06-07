CBSE 12th result 2017: Odisha High Court orders re-evaluation as students protest against ‘discrepancies’

CBSE 12th result 2017: The High Court has asked the students who have filed a petition against the results to apply for re-evaluation by 2 pm on June 8. CBSE 12th result 2017: The High Court has asked the students who have filed a petition against the results to apply for re-evaluation by 2 pm on June 8.

CBSE 12th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has been ordered by the Odisha High Court to re-evaluate the answer sheets of students who have alleged discrepancies in their Class 12 board exam results. The High Court has asked the students who have filed a petition against the results to apply for re-evaluation by 2 pm on June 8.

About 18 students have filed a petition against the CBSE Class 12 results as many others have complained of “faulty evaluation” and the withholding of results. The Court has asked the Board to check and publish these papers by June 10.

“The Governor expressed his concern over the incident. He has assured us that he would take up the matter with the Chief Minister (Naveen Patnaik)and Union HRD Minister (Prakash Javadekar),” said state NSUI president Itish Pradhan.

Class 12 students have struck up an agitation in the state over the discrepancies of the results, while some have taken to hunger strikes in front of the Board’s Bhubaneshwar office on Wednesday during which a girl even fainted and had to be hospitalised.

Odisha Governor SC Jamir met a delegation of the National Students Union of India (NSUI) as they sought his intervention in the matter.

