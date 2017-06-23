CBSE 12th result 2017: Application date extended for verification, rechecking extended

CBSE 12th result 2017: More than 78,000 candidates had applied for verification of their marks out of about 11 lakh students who had appeared for the board exams. CBSE 12th result 2017: More than 78,000 candidates had applied for verification of their marks out of about 11 lakh students who had appeared for the board exams.

CBSE 12th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had extended the last date for application portal for verification, rechecking and obtaining class 12 answer sheets. Students who have appeared for the Board exams can apply for the same from the CBSE’s official website. The last date has also been extended until June 27 for online rechecking and verification. Students also have until June 30 to apply to receive evaluated answer sheets.

This comes after reports about large differences in the final scores after students applied for verification and totaling of marks.

The Board has set up two committees to review the evaluation process. While the first panel will observe the evaluation and post-exam processes in search for discrepancies, the second panel has been set up to study, analyse ans suggest improvements in the evaluation process. Read | CBSE class 12 result: Post verification, marks shoot up, click here

The CBSE had conducted the board exams from March 9 to April 29 this year for which about 11 lakh candidates had applied. Among them, more than 78,000 candidates had applied for verification of their marks and with the reports on discrepancies, more students demanded an extension of the date to apply for verification/re-totaling. For this, the dates were from May 31 to June 5 and to apply for a answer sheet photocopies, the dates were from June 14 to 19.

School education secretary Anil Swarup and CBSE chairperson RK Chaturvedi on Tuesday have decided that the Board needs to work on systematic changes since such discrepancies may have been present for a few years now.

Many students have filed for RTIs in order to obtain photocopies of their answer sheets so as to maneuver past the condition that they “shall not be challenged by any examinee in the court of law or (he won’t) make any claim on this account in any forum”. Read | CBSE 12th result 2017: Plea filed in High Court for re-evaluation of Economics answer sheet, click here

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd