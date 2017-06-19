CBSE 12th result: Totaling errors, evaluation mistakes possible, says Delhi High Court

Cbse 12th result 2017: “When there are so many errors in totaling, then how many would there be in evaluation,” said the High Court bench. Cbse 12th result 2017: “When there are so many errors in totaling, then how many would there be in evaluation,” said the High Court bench.

Cbse 12th result 2017: The Delhi High Court on Monday has said that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) could have made mistakes in the evaluation of the class 12 board exam answer sheets and directed the Board to make a decision on the scrapping of the re-evaluation policy.

With a further hearing scheduled for June 21, the CBSE has to bring forth its marking scheme for various subjects of class 12 before the court. According to a report by TOI, marks of many students shot up by large numbers and even doubled after they had applied for verification. The CBSE had pointed that this was due to errors in the totaling of the marks. Read | CBSE class 12 result: Post verification, marks shoot up

“When there are so many errors in totaling, then how many would there be in evaluation,” said the High Court bench. The CBSE defended by saying that the report on the totaling of marks was sensationalised and that students can approach the Board if they find any discrepancies regarding totaling and evaluation, which works under the new policy of providing photocopies of answer sheets.

Class 12 students had challenged the Board’s decision to scrap the re-evaluation policy and have sought parity with 150 students from Odisha who sought re-evaluation for their answer sheets. The CBSE is seeking the Orissa High Court’s review on the re-evaluation of these answer sheet and has not yet declared the new results. Read | When 90% comes too easy in CBSE exams, click here

