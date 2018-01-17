CBSE revises class 12 date sheet 2018, exams to end on April 13

CBSE date sheet 2018: Class 10 and 12 exams to begin from March 5 CBSE date sheet 2018: Class 10 and 12 exams to begin from March 5

CBSE date sheet 2018: After getting negative feedback from students and academicians on the class 12 date sheet, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has has revised the exam dates for physical education paper. The test which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 9 will now be held on April 13. Therefore, CBSE class 12 exams will begin on March 5 and will end on April 13. In a note, CBSE has cited administrative reasons for the change in exam date.

Many science stream students raised concerns on social networking sites regarding engineering exam. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2018 will be held on April 8 while the physical education paper is listed on April 9. They are also showing their displeasure for just a day gap between Physics (March 7) and English (March 5).

CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2018

Monday, March 5

001 English Elective-N

101 English Elective-C

301 English Core

Tuesday, March 6

056 Dance-Kathak

057 Dance-Bharatnatyam

059 Dance-Odissi

069 CR Writing TR Study

609 Typography &CA Hin

662 Microbiology (MLT)

668 Dark Room Technique

730 Anatomy and Physio

731 Child Health Nursing

742 Clinical Biochemistry

744 Retail Services

748 Information Storage

749 Fundamentals of TR

756 Introduction to HO

768 Music Aesthetics

776 Garment Constrctn

777 Traditional Indian

784 Salesmanship

787 Electrical Machine

793 Capital Market OPE

Wednesday, March 7

042 Physics

658 Optics

661 Clncl Biochem (MLT)

733 Primary Health Care

753 Front Office Opera

769 Music Production

Thursday, March 8

053 Fashion Studies

604 Office Proc.& Prac.

625 Applied Physics

657 Bio-Opthalmic

663 Fund of Nursing II

666 General Physics

737 Food & Bevarage CO

750 LGSTCS,OPER & SUP.

751 Bakery

762 Basic Horticulture

781 Cost Accounting

800 Security

Friday, March 9

054 Business Studies

765 Floriculture

Saturday, March 10

067 Multimedia & WEB T

076 Nat. Cadet Corps

606 Off. Communication

745 Beauty & Hair

Monday, March 12

031 Carnatic Music Voc

032 Car.Music Ins (MEL)

034 Hind.Music Vocal

035 Hind.Music MEL.INS

036 Hind Music.INS.PER

664 Comm.Health Nur II

729 Basic Concepts OF

Tuesday, March 13

043 Chemistry

Wednesday, March 14

049 Painting

050 Graphics

051 Sculpture

052 App/Commercial Art

Thursday, March 15

055 Accountancy

Saturday, March 17

029 Geography

045 Biotechnology

665 Mat & Child H.Nur II

Monday, March 19

022 Sanskrit Elective

105 Bengali

107 Telugu AP

113 Odia

116 Arabic

117 Tibetan

118 French

120 German

121 Russian

123 Persian

125 Limboo

126 Lepcha

189 Telugu – Telangana

192 Bodo

193 Tangkhul

194 Japanese

195 Bhutia

196 Spanish

198 Mizo

322 Sanskrit Core

Tuesday, March 20

027 History

Wednesday, March 21

041 Mathematics

Thursday, March 22

046 Engg. Graphics

070 Heritage Crafts

075 Human Rights & G S

079 Library & Info SC.

626 Mech. Engineering

779 Textile Chemical P

780 Fin. Accounting

783 Marketing

796 Web Applications

Friday, March 23

065 Informatics Prac.

083 Computer Sscience

Saturday, March 24

072 Mass Media Studies

607 Typography &CA Eng

Monday, March 26

030 Economics

Tuesday, March 27

040 Philosophy

044 Biology

628 Autoshop RPR&PR

732 Community Health N

736 Food Services & BE

739 The CRTV & COM.PRO

752 Cofectionary

772 Design & Innovatn.

774 Fabric Study

778 Printed Textile

788 Electrical Applian

Wednesday, March 28

068 Agriculture

071 Graphic Design

073 Know Trad & Prac.

608 Shorthand English

610 Shorthand Hindi

622 Engineering Sci.

738 Evol & Forms of MM

747 Library System AND

785 Banking

795 Database Managemen

Monday, April 2

002 Hindi Elective

110 Gujarati

124 Nepali

197 Kashmiri

302 Hindi Core

Tuesday, April 3

003 Urdu Elective

104 Punjabi

106 Tamil

108 Sindhi

109 Marathi

111 Manipuri

112 Malayalam

114 Assamese

115 Kannada

303 Urdu Core

Wednesday, April 4

078 Theatre Studies

605 Secy.Prac & Accntg

632 AC & Refrgtn-I

659 Ophthalmic Tech.

660 Lab Medicine (CLN

667 Anatomy, Physiolog

799 Engineering Mechan

Thursday, April 5

037 Psychology

633 AC & Refrgtn -II

741 Laboratory Medicin

754 Advanced Front Off

763 Olericulture

766 Bus.Opertn & Admn

775 Basic Pattern Deve

782 Taxation

786 Insurance

790 Trouble Shooting A

794 Derivative Market

Friday, April 6

028 Political Science

627 Auto Engg.

Saturday, April 7

074 Legal Studies

735 Food Production -I

757 Travel Agency AND

764 Pomology

789 Operation & Mainte

Tuesday, April 10

039 Sociology

Wednesday, April 11

066 Entrepreneurship

734 Food Production-II

740 Geospatial Tech

743 Retail Operations

746 Holistic Health

Thursday, April 12

Home Science

Friday, April 13

048 Physical Education

