CBSE revises class 12 date sheet 2018, exams to end on April 13

CBSE date sheet 2018: Last year, a total of 19,85,397 students from class 10 and 12 have registered for the CBSE exams.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 17, 2018 5:17 pm
CBSE date sheet 2018: After getting negative feedback from students and academicians on the class 12 date sheet, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has has revised the exam dates for physical education paper. The test which was earlier scheduled to be held on April 9 will now be held on April 13. Therefore, CBSE class 12 exams will begin on March 5 and will end on April 13. In a note, CBSE has cited administrative reasons for the change in exam date.

Many science stream students raised concerns on social networking sites regarding engineering exam. Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2018 will be held on April 8 while the physical education paper is listed on April 9. They are also showing their displeasure for just a day gap between Physics (March 7) and English (March 5).

CBSE Class 12 date sheet 2018

Monday, March 5

001 English Elective-N
101 English Elective-C
301 English Core

Tuesday, March 6

056 Dance-Kathak
057 Dance-Bharatnatyam
059 Dance-Odissi
069 CR Writing TR Study
609 Typography &CA Hin
662 Microbiology (MLT)
668 Dark Room Technique
730 Anatomy and Physio
731 Child Health Nursing
742 Clinical Biochemistry
744 Retail Services
748 Information Storage
749 Fundamentals of TR
756 Introduction to HO
768 Music Aesthetics
776 Garment Constrctn
777 Traditional Indian
784 Salesmanship
787 Electrical Machine
793 Capital Market OPE

Wednesday, March 7

042 Physics
658 Optics
661 Clncl Biochem (MLT)
733 Primary Health Care
753 Front Office Opera
769 Music Production

Thursday, March 8

053 Fashion Studies
604 Office Proc.& Prac.
625 Applied Physics
657 Bio-Opthalmic
663 Fund of Nursing II
666 General Physics
737 Food & Bevarage CO
750 LGSTCS,OPER & SUP.
751 Bakery
762 Basic Horticulture
781 Cost Accounting
800 Security

Friday, March 9

054 Business Studies
765 Floriculture

Saturday, March 10

067 Multimedia & WEB T
076 Nat. Cadet Corps
606 Off. Communication
745 Beauty & Hair

Monday, March 12

031 Carnatic Music Voc
032 Car.Music Ins (MEL)
034 Hind.Music Vocal
035 Hind.Music MEL.INS
036 Hind Music.INS.PER
664 Comm.Health Nur II
729 Basic Concepts OF

Tuesday, March 13

043 Chemistry

Wednesday, March 14

049 Painting
050 Graphics
051 Sculpture
052 App/Commercial Art

Thursday, March 15

055 Accountancy

Saturday, March 17

029 Geography
045 Biotechnology
665 Mat & Child H.Nur II

Monday, March 19

022 Sanskrit Elective
105 Bengali
107 Telugu AP
113 Odia
116 Arabic
117 Tibetan
118 French
120 German
121 Russian
123 Persian
125 Limboo
126 Lepcha
189 Telugu – Telangana
192 Bodo
193 Tangkhul
194 Japanese
195 Bhutia
196 Spanish
198 Mizo
322 Sanskrit Core

Tuesday, March 20

027 History

Wednesday, March 21

041 Mathematics

Thursday, March 22

046 Engg. Graphics
070 Heritage Crafts
075 Human Rights & G S
079 Library & Info SC.
626 Mech. Engineering
779 Textile Chemical P
780 Fin. Accounting
783 Marketing
796 Web Applications

Friday, March 23

065 Informatics Prac.
083 Computer Sscience

Saturday, March 24

072 Mass Media Studies
607 Typography &CA Eng

Monday, March 26

030 Economics

Tuesday, March 27

040 Philosophy
044 Biology
628 Autoshop RPR&PR
732 Community Health N
736 Food Services & BE
739 The CRTV & COM.PRO
752 Cofectionary
772 Design & Innovatn.
774 Fabric Study
778 Printed Textile
788 Electrical Applian

Wednesday, March 28

068 Agriculture
071 Graphic Design
073 Know Trad & Prac.
608 Shorthand English
610 Shorthand Hindi
622 Engineering Sci.
738 Evol & Forms of MM
747 Library System AND
785 Banking
795 Database Managemen

Monday, April 2

002 Hindi Elective
110 Gujarati
124 Nepali
197 Kashmiri
302 Hindi Core

Tuesday, April 3

003 Urdu Elective
104 Punjabi
106 Tamil
108 Sindhi
109 Marathi
111 Manipuri
112 Malayalam
114 Assamese
115 Kannada
303 Urdu Core

Wednesday, April 4

078 Theatre Studies
605 Secy.Prac & Accntg
632 AC & Refrgtn-I
659 Ophthalmic Tech.
660 Lab Medicine (CLN
667 Anatomy, Physiolog
799 Engineering Mechan

Thursday, April 5

037 Psychology
633 AC & Refrgtn -II
741 Laboratory Medicin
754 Advanced Front Off
763 Olericulture
766 Bus.Opertn & Admn
775 Basic Pattern Deve
782 Taxation
786 Insurance
790 Trouble Shooting A
794 Derivative Market

Friday, April 6

028 Political Science
627 Auto Engg.

Saturday, April 7

074 Legal Studies
735 Food Production -I
757 Travel Agency AND
764 Pomology
789 Operation & Mainte

Tuesday, April 10

039 Sociology

Wednesday, April 11

066 Entrepreneurship
734 Food Production-II
740 Geospatial Tech
743 Retail Operations
746 Holistic Health

Thursday, April 12
Home Science

Friday, April 13
048 Physical Education

