CBSE should not have scrapped re-evaluation policy: Delhi High Court

The Delhi High Court on Friday disapproved of the Central Board of Secondary Education’s (CBSE) scrapping of the re-evaluation policy pointing out that the Board is also capable of mistakes. While the Board had claimed that only 0.21 per cent of papers had evaluation errors as the reason behind the scrapping of the policy, the High Court pointed out that the percentage equals 2100 students out of 10 lakh.

“You (CBSE) should not have done that. You too make mistakes,” said High Court Justice Sanjeev Sachdeva during a hearing of a plea to re-evaluate the Mathematics and English answer sheets of a class 12 student. In this case, the CBSE’s lawyer said that the re-evaluation has been carried out and that there is no change in the marks. Read | CBSE asked to re-evaluate 159 students’ answer sheets: Orissa High Court, click here

“Careers of 2100 students are at stake” said the Justice regarding the scrapping of the re-evaluation policy. Another hearing has been scheduled for June 19 discuss the Orissa High Court order to the CBSE to re-evaluate the answer sheets of 159 students.

Last week, 159 students had approached the Orissa High Court alleging that there were discrepancies in the evaluation of the class 12 papers. The Court had then asked the CBSE to conduct a re-evaluation of the answer sheets of these students. Read | CBSE 12th result 2017: Plea filed in High Court for re-evaluation of Economics answer sheet, click here

