CBSE 10th results 2018: Meet the toppers

CBSE 10th results 2018: Prakhar Mittal, a student at the Delhi Public School (DPS) in Gurgaon’s Sector 45, who is one of the toppers in the CBSE Class X board examinations, attributes his success to the “consistency” in his preparations, as well as the support of his parents and teachers. The older of two siblings, Mittal scored 489 out of 500 in the examination, securing a 100 in English, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science, and a 99 in French.

“I was expecting to do well but I never imagined I would be amongst the toppers…I think it is most important to be consistent and study through the year, to ensure there is lesser pressure during the examinations and one can ace it.” He said. Mittal now intends to pursue the science stream at the school, hoping to eventually obtain an engineering degree.

“I am very interested in robotics and have also participated in competitions in this area in the US and Australia…I hope to pursue engineering and eventually get into the field of robotics.” He said.

Anushka Panda, the all India topper in the PWD category, meanwhile, scored a 489 in the examinations. A genetic disability has confined her to a wheelchair since her childhood, but the student of Gurgaon’s Suncity school has been determined to not let that deter her.

She scored a 99 in Hindi and Mathematics, 98 in Science and Social Science, and 95 in English in the examinations.

“I have opted for Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Economics, for my further schooling, and eventually hope to get into engineering.” She said.

