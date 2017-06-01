CBSE 10th result to be on Bing search

The CBSE has not released an official date for the release of the Class 10 results. (Representational Image) The CBSE has not released an official date for the release of the Class 10 results. (Representational Image)

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is likely to announce the results of the annual Class 10 board examination on Friday. Apart from the CBSE website, SMS and other portals, students and their parents will now have the option of checking their results on the Bing search engine. The CBSE has not released an official date for the release of the Class 10 results, which are usually put out shortly after the Class 12 results.

However, in view of past trends, results are likely to be out sometime during the first half of Friday. The CBSE had, earlier, said that the results for Class 10 exams will be declared in the first week of June.

How to check the results:

– To search for the results, students can log on to http://www.bing.com

– Type “CBSE results” or “CBSE Class 10 results” into the search bar

– Keep your roll number nearby to check your roll number and other details

– Enter specifications as required. Your results will be declared when you submit your details.

– Download the results to your computer and take a print.

Counselling for the results will be conducted till June 11 for inquiries regarding the results of Classes 10 and 12. Students can contact the CBSE for guidance on the results. They can also call on the toll free number 1800 11 8004 to report their concerns. The minimum requirement for passing is 33 per cent. Students scoring below this average will not be able to make it to the next grade.

