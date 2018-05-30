CBSE 10th result: Board exams back after eight years, schools across country feel pinch

At Gurgaon on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar) At Gurgaon on Tuesday. (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar)

The Class X board results declared by the CBSE Tuesday saw falling pass percentages across institutions, with government schools lagging behind in many regions. A total of 16,25,681 students appeared for the exam. The pass percentage across the country was 86.70%. In 2017, the figure for the school-based exam stood at 97.2%, and for the board-based exam at 92.6%. Girls, meanwhile, outdid boys, with the pass percentages at 88.67% and 85.32% respectively.

ALSO READ | CBSE 10th Board results: Pass figure in Delhi govt schools plummets

The Class X board examination was brought back this year after being scrapped in 2010, and many attributed the fall in the pass percentage to this. The performance of government schools was particularly poor, at 63.97%. In Guwahati, the government school pass percentage was 34.72% — the lowest among 10 regions. Thiruvananthapuram’s government schools had the highest pass percentage at 97.15%. A total of 1,31,493 students scored more than 90%, while 27,476 scored more than 95%.

ALSO READ | CBSE 10th results: SIT hands list of 60 students who received leaked papers to Board

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App