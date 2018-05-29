CBSE 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: Result declared at cbse.nic.in; girls outshine boys

CBSE 10th Result 2018 Live: Check region-wise result here CBSE 10th Result 2018 Live: Check region-wise result here

CBSE 10th Result 2018, CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 examinations. Over 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams this year. The students can access the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. The result will also available via SMS, over phone call and through partner websites – google.com and bing.com. Students are advised to keep their roll number/ hall ticket handy to view their marks.

The CBSE exams for both Class 10 and 12 were marred by controversy this year with question paper leaks being reported from various states across India. For the maths paper of Class 10, reports suggest the leak happened in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Jharkhand. While for Class 12, the board has to re-conduct the economics paper, for the maths exam, the HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination in the “interest of students”.