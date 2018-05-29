CBSE 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: Result declared at cbse.nic.in; girls outshine boys

CBSE 10th Result 2018, CBSE Board Class 10th Result 2018 Live Updates: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of Class 10 examinations. Over 16 lakh students appeared for Class 10 exams this year. The students can access the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) 10th results at cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in. The result will also available via SMS, over phone call and through partner websites – google.com and bing.com. Students are advised to keep their roll number/ hall ticket handy to view their marks.
The CBSE exams for both Class 10 and 12 were marred by controversy this year with question paper leaks being reported from various states across India. For the maths paper of Class 10, reports suggest the leak happened in Delhi-NCR, Haryana and Jharkhand. While for Class 12, the board has to re-conduct the economics paper, for the maths exam, the HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination in the “interest of students”.
Highlights
After seven years, the Class 10 exam has been made mandatory. In 2009, the Union Human Resource Development (HRD) Ministry said the Class 10 exams will be made optional, which started in 2010-11. This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams.
cbseresults.nic.in, Cbse.nic.in ও results.nic.in ওয়েবসাইটে থেকে পরীক্ষার ফলাফল জানতে পারা যাবে। সিবিএসই-তে রেজিস্টার করা ই-মেল আইডিতে নিজেদের ছাত্রছাত্রীদের রেজাল্ট পাবে স্কুলগুলি। ওয়েবসাইটের পাশাপাশি UMANG মোবাইল অ্যাপেও জানা যাবে রেজাল্ট। (android, iOS এবং windows ফোনে ডাউনলোড করা যাবে এই অ্যাপটি)।
The JNV schools have performed better with registering 97.31 pass percent while KVS is at 95.96 per cent. Among the independent category, 89.49 per cent passed. In the CTSA, government and government-aided categories, the pass percentage is 86.43, 63.97 and 73.46
The overall pass percentage in Delhi region has performed slightly better by 0.53 per cent in Class 10 exams. In Class 12 too, Delhi students have scored 89 per cent this year.
সেন্ট্রাল বোর্ড অফ সেকেন্ডারি এডুকেশন (CBSE)-র দশম শ্রেণীর পরীক্ষার ফলাফল প্রকাশিত হবে আজ বিকেল চারটের সময়।
পরীক্ষার্থীরা ফলাফল জানবেন কীভাবে
This year, the pass percentage dipped by 4.25 percent. A total of 14,08,594 passed the examination successfully taking the overall pass percentage to 86.70 per cent.
এসএমএস-এ রেজাল্ট জানতে টাইপ করুন cbse10 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> লিখে পাঠিয়ে দিতে হবে ৭৭৩৮ ২৯৯৮ ৯৯ এই নম্বরে। সিবিএসই-র রেজাল্টের সমস্ত প্রযুক্তিগত কারিগরি সামাল দিয়েছে ন্যাশনাল ইনফরমেটিক সেন্টার। এছাড়া অন্যান্য নম্বরগুলি হল 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 ও 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre)
The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) today declared the Class 10 Board exam results. Students can access their results on the Board's website, officials said. The board exams this year were marred by controversy with question paper leaks being reported from Delhi-NCR and Jharkhand.The HRD ministry had decided against conducting a re-examination of the Class 10 mathematics paper in the "interest of students". This was the first batch to appear for the Class 10 board examinations after the CBSE decided to junk the Continuous and Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE) and reintroduce the board exams. Over 16 lakh students had registered for the Class 10 exams this year.
Just like in Class 12 exams, this year too, the girls have performed better than boys by registering 3.35 per cent higher. Girls scored a pass percentage of 88.67 while boys are at 85.32
The performance of candidates in foreign schools category is 98.32 per cent.
In the differently abled category, the toppers are Anushka Panda from Suncity Gurgaon school with 489 marks, Sanya Gandhi from Uttam School in Ghaziabad with 489 marks and Sonya Deep Pradhan with 484 marks from JNV Dhanpur, Orissa.
সেন্ট্রাল বোর্ড অফ সেকেন্ডারি এডুকেশন (CBSE)-র দশম শ্রেণীর পরীক্ষার ফলাফল প্রকাশিত হয়ে গেছে
cbseresults.nic.in, Cbse.nic.in ও results.nic.in ওয়েবসাইট থেকে পরীক্ষার ফলাফল জানতে পারা যাবে। সিবিএসই-তে রেজিস্টার করা ই-মেল আইডিতে নিজেদের ছাত্রছাত্রীদের রেজাল্ট পাবে স্কুলগুলি। ওয়েবসাইটের পাশাপাশি UMANG মোবাইল অ্যাপেও জানা যাবে রেজাল্ট। (android, iOS এবং windows ফোনে ডাউনলোড করা যাবে এই অ্যাপটি)।
মোবাইলে রেজাল্ট জানতে দিল্লির পরীক্ষার্থীরা ফোন করতে পারেন 24300699 নম্বরে। অন্য পরীক্ষার্থীরা 011-24300699 নম্বরে ফোন করে জেনে নিতে পারবেন তাদের রেজাল্ট। এসএমএসের মাধ্যমেও পাওয়া যাবে দশম শ্রেণীর রেজাল্ট।
A total of 1624682 students appeared for the exam of which 14,08,594 passed taking the overall pass percentage to 86.70 per cent.
Thiruvananthapuram scores the highest 99.60 per cent. In Class 12 exam too, the region registered the highest pass percentage. A total of 27,476 students scored 95 per cent and above in CBSE Class 10 results. Similarly, 131493 students from Class 10 scored 90 per cent and above
The girls have outperformed boys by 3.35 percent. The pass percentage of girls is 88.67, while the boys secured a pass percentage of 85.32
The facility to check result via mobile phone has also been provided. The Class 10 result will also be available via SMS, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre). Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application. The results can also be received by sending an SMS – cbse10– to 7738299899. Read Here.
Prakhar Mittal, from DPS Gurgaon, Rimzgim Agarwal from R P Public school, Bijnor, Nandini Garg from Scottish International school, Sreelakshmi G from Bhavan's Vidalaya, Coachin have jointly shared the top position
CBSE will announce Class 10 results on cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in. Google and Microsoftwill also host results at google.com and bing.com. Students can also view their Class 10 results on UMANG mobile application which is available for Android, iOS and Windows-based smartphone. Also, the result will also be available at Windows app
This year, the CBSE has allowed special concessions and facilities for students with special needs. So the students with disabilities were allowed a computer to write the examination as per their needs and skills.
This year, the board was rocked with several reports of paper leak. The Class 10 Mathematics was allegedly started circulating in Whatsapp, an hour before the examination. Several arrests have happened since then. The arrested persons include a maths teacher of the school, Harmesh, and a former ABVP office-bearer.
To use the SMS organiser app, download it and check the notification from SMS Organiser to register CBSE results. Moreover, candidates can also download Umang app to check results for android, iOS and windows based smartphone.
The facility to check result via mobile phone has also been provided. The Class 10 result will also be available via SMS, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre). Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application. The results can also be received by sending an SMS – cbse10 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> – to 7738299899.