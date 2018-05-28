CBSE 10th result 2018: The result will be out at 4 pm at cbse.nic.in. Express Photo by Sahil Walia CBSE 10th result 2018: The result will be out at 4 pm at cbse.nic.in. Express Photo by Sahil Walia

CBSE 10th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will release the result of Class 10 examination tomorrow. This year, over 2.8 million students appeared for their CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations of which a total of 1.6 million students had registered for CBSE Class 10 exams. This year, the board has collaborated with Microsoft and Google to host the results of Class 10 and Class 12 exams.

Read | CBSE 10th result 2018 date: Result on May 29 at 4 pm cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2018: When and where to check

CBSE will publish the Class 10 result on May 29 at 4 pm. Going by the previous trend, CBSE may announce region-wise result before the said time. Just like the previous years, the CBSE results will be available on the net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). The students can access their marks through following websites — results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. In case, these websites are inaccessible, students can view their marks at bing.com. The schools will automatically get their entire results on email id’s already registered with the CBSE.

CBSE 10th result via Microsoft appTech-giant Google has partnered with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) to make finding results and other exam-related information easier. Therefore, once the result link is activated, the Google will show it on the google.com. Microsoft has come up with their app SMS organiser. Even if the phone is offline, this app will function. The candidates have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks. To use the SMS organiser app, download it and check the notification from SMS Organiser to register CBSE results. Moreover, candidates can also download Umang app to check results for android, iOS and windows based smartphone.

Umang app will host CBSE results Umang app will host CBSE results

CBSE has also provided the facility to check result via mobile phone. The Class 10 result will also be available via SMS, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre). Students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application. The results can also be received by sending an SMS — cbse10 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> — to 7738299899.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd