CBSE 10th result 2018 date and time confirmed: Result on May 29 at cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will announce the result of Class 10 exams tomorrow at 4 pm. The students can check their result at cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The students should keep their roll number handy to view their results online. This year, over 28 lakh students appeared for the CBSE Class 10 and CBSE Class 12 examinations. The Board has on Saturday declared the result of Class 12. Meghna Srivastava from Ghaziabad has topped the exam with 99.8 per cent. She has got 499 marks out of 500. Anoushka Chandra with 498 out of 500 marks is the second all India topper.

Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm on 29th of May, 2018 — Anil Swarup (@swarup58) May 28, 2018

CBSE 10th result 2018 date and time

After releasing the result of Class 12 on May 26, the CBSE will publish the result of Class 10 on May 29 at 4 pm. Just like the previous years, this year also the board is hosting its results on the net with the technical support of National Informatics Centre (NIC). The students can access their results through following websites; results.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and cbse.nic.in. The schools will automatically get their entire results on email id’s already registered with the CBSE.

Besides websites, the students can also view their results on UMANG mobile application which is available for android, iOS and Windows-based smartphone. To receive result through mobile, Delhi students can call at 24300699 while for the rest, it is 011 – 24300699. Moreover, tech-giant Google and Microsoft have also collaborated with the CBSE to publish result.

Results of CBSE Class 10 examinations for 2017-18 to be declared by 4 pm tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/SIXtYOc17Y — ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018

The result is available via SMS. The candidates have to send SMS for class 10 as given below : cbse12 <rollno> <sch no> <center no> on mobile number 7738299899.

Last year, the CBSE had published the result of Class 10 on June 3. Besides pre-result counselling, CBSE has started the post-results counselling too for distress students.

This year, the alleged maths paper leak reports had hit the news. Thousands of candidates took to street to protest against the leak. While the economics paper of Class 12 was re-conducted, the maths paper was not held again. Anil Swarup, Education Secretary had tweeted, “Consequent to the preliminary evaluation of the impact of reportedly leaked CBSE class 10 maths paper & keeping in mind the paramount interest of students, CBSE has decided not to conduct re-examination even in the states of Delhi NCR and Haryana. Hence, no re-exam for class 10.”

