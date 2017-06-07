CBSE 10th result 2017: Verification process begins, know how to apply

CBSE 10th result 2017: CBSE had declared the Class 10 and 12 results last week and the pass percentage this year has dipped as compared to the previous years. CBSE 10th result 2017: CBSE had declared the Class 10 and 12 results last week and the pass percentage this year has dipped as compared to the previous years.

CBSE 10th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released a notification on Tuesday regarding the verification of grades for the Class 10 board exams. Students who have appeared for the exams and are not satisfied with their scores can send the same for verification on the official CBSE wesite before June 9.

CBSE had declared the Class 10 and 12 results last week and the pass percentage this year has dipped as compared to the previous years. Students who wish to submit their paper for verification can do so online with a fee of Rs 500 which can be payed through the e-challan of the bank branch. No fee will be accepted offline and the request to verify marks will only be accepted once. Read | CBSE 10th result 2017: School van driver’s daughter Radhika Kaushal scores perfect 10 CGPA, click here

Candidates can also apply to receive a photocopy of the evaluated answer book after submitting an undertaking which says that they will not hand over the document to “institution or school for display, commercial purpose or to print media”.

The verification results will be uploaded to the site. Candidates will receive a formal letter in only in case there was a mistake. Read | When 90% comes too easy in CBSE exams, click here

Steps to apply for verification:

– Go to the official website of CBSE verification (cbse.nic.in/newsite/rchk2017).

– Click on the link for “Online Application Submission for Verification/Photocopy of Answerbook”

– Select “Apply for verificationx— class 10”.

– Enter your roll number, five-digit school number and center number.

– Click on “Proceed”.

– Follow the instructions, fill in the details, upload the necessary documents and submit your application for verification.

– Make sure to keep a copy of the page for further reference.

