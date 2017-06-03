CBSE 10th result 2017: Students take to twitter, check out these funny memes

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 3, 2017 2:41 pm
Top News
CBSE 10th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of class 10 board exams after a long delay. While the Board has released the Class 12th results at 10 am on May 28, they have taken a long time to announce CBSE 10th result 2017.
Even then, the Board has not released the results in one go but are slowly announcing it region-wise. This anticipation and long wait for results made students shower the anger and memes on Twitter. View | CBSE 10th results 2017: Cake holi, taking selfies, here’s how students celebrate, click here
Here are some students’ reactions on Twitter:
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd