Latest News
  • CBSE 10th result 2017: Students take to twitter, check out these funny memes

CBSE 10th result 2017: Students take to twitter, check out these funny memes

CBSE 10th result 2017: What happens on twitter when results are delayed and finally declared.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: June 3, 2017 2:41 pm
cbse class 10 results 2017, cbse website, cbse results 2017, cbse result, cbse.nic.in, cbse official site, cbse 10th class results, cbse 10th 2017 result, education news, indian express CBSE 10th result 2017: While the Board has released the Class 12th results at 10 am on May 28, they have taken a long time to announce CBSE 10th result 2017.

Top News

CBSE 10th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of class 10 board exams after a long delay. While the Board has released the Class 12th results at 10 am on May 28, they have taken a long time to announce CBSE 10th result 2017.

Even then, the Board has not released the results in one go but are slowly announcing it region-wise. This anticipation and long wait for results made students shower the anger and memes on Twitter. View | CBSE 10th results 2017: Cake holi, taking selfies, here’s how students celebrate, click here

Here are some students’ reactions on Twitter:

More Top News

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

Buzzing Now

Top News

Jun 03: Latest News