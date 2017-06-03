CBSE 10th result 2017: Students take to twitter, check out these funny memes

CBSE 10th result 2017: While the Board has released the Class 12th results at 10 am on May 28, they have taken a long time to announce CBSE 10th result 2017. CBSE 10th result 2017: While the Board has released the Class 12th results at 10 am on May 28, they have taken a long time to announce CBSE 10th result 2017.

CBSE 10th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has announced the results of class 10 board exams after a long delay. While the Board has released the Class 12th results at 10 am on May 28, they have taken a long time to announce CBSE 10th result 2017.

Even then, the Board has not released the results in one go but are slowly announcing it region-wise. This anticipation and long wait for results made students shower the anger and memes on Twitter. View | CBSE 10th results 2017: Cake holi, taking selfies, here’s how students celebrate, click here

Here are some students’ reactions on Twitter:

Reaction of boys when they get passing marks #cbseresult2017 pic.twitter.com/LlDXZ0ITdc — Mask (@Mr_LoLwa) May 28, 2017

When u score 90% and pados wali aunty k beta has scored 95% and she tries to rub it in #cbseresult2017 pic.twitter.com/VOHLUhWl9r — the sheriff (@Juhieye) May 28, 2017

