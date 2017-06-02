CBSE 10th result 2017 date and time: Result likely to be declared on 3rd June, know all updates here

CBSE 10th result 2017 will be available at cbseresults.nic.in CBSE 10th result 2017 will be available at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 10th result 2017 date and time: CBSE is likely to announce Class 10th result 2017 date and time today. As per a TOI report suggests, the results is likely to be out tomorrow at 10 am. However, the officials have not formly informed the result declaration date and time. Central Board of Secondary Education every year announces the result declaration date a day in advance. The students can check more about result declaration on this page.

Once out, the Board will host the results on the official websites – cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in and cbseresults.nic.in. If you access the first two websites mentioned above, both will take you cbseresults.nic.in. To check the results, go to above mentioned website. Keep your roll number handy as it is through this, you have top logon. Besides also mention your school and centre name in the boxes.

Once announced, this is how the result page will look like.

This year, Class 10th result 2017 will also be hosted on Bing search.

This year a total of 16,67,573 students have given Class 10th exam out of which 7,81,463 students appeared in CBSE’s school-based exam and 8,86,506 students took the board-based exam.

CBSE has already declared the Class 12th results on Sunday, May 28 morning. This year, there was a lot of debate over marks moderation which is why both Class 12th and Class 10th results have got delayed.

In Class 12th, the pass percentage has dipped to 82.02 per cent.

