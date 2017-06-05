CBSE 10th result 2017: School van driver’s daughter Radhika Kaushal scores perfect 10 CGPA

CBSE 10th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the results of the class 10 board examinations on Saturday, June 3, 2017. CBSE 10th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the results of the class 10 board examinations on Saturday, June 3, 2017.

CBSE 10th result 2017: The Class 10 Board examinations are one of the most vital events in the life of a student where not everyone can score a 10 on 10. So when Radhika Kaushal scored 10 CGPA in the class 10 boards despite family hardships, it was a moment worth celebrating.

Radhika was enrolled at Manav Mangal School, in Chandigarh Sector 11 where her father, Ajay Kaushal, works as a van driver, HT reported. The girl called her parents “pillars of strength” who motivated her to do well.

“My parents made sure that financial hardships were no obstacle to my studies and my father always made sure that I get a good education,” Radhika said. Her father expressed that he was lucky to have a daughter like her.

“It’s great to see my daughter being counted among the toppers in the city,” Ajay Kaushal said adding that he would support his daughter to pursue higher education.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had released the results of the class 10 board examinations on Saturday, June 3, 2017 region-wise. The results for five regions including Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum were declared at 1 pm and the results for the remaining regions were announced later in the evening.

This year, the pass percentage was at 90.95 per cent, which is a 5.7 per cent drop since last year, though the number of students scoring a perfect 10 CGPA jumped to 2,06,138 from the previous year’s 1,68,541 students.

