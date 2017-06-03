CBSE 10th result 2017: Know how to calculate CGPA, overall percentage

CBSE 10th result 2017: Students need to score at least 33 per cent of the total in each subject. CBSE 10th result 2017: Students need to score at least 33 per cent of the total in each subject.

CBSE 10th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) will soon declare the results of the Class 10th board exams for 2017, driving students anxious over their scores. Over the past few years the board has been evaluating students using the grading system.

This system awards the students with grades ranging from A1 to E upon which the Grade Point Average (GPA) and the Cumulative Grade Point Average (CGPA) are calculated.

CBSE 10th result 2017 grade points:

A1 – Top 1/8th of the passed candidates – 10 GPA

A2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates – 9 GPA

B1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates – 8 GPA

B2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates – 7 GPA

C1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates – 6 GPA

C2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates – 5 GPA

D1 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates – 4 GPA

D2 – Next 1/8th of the passed candidates – 3 GPA

E/F – Failed candidates

CBSE 10th result 2017, how to calculate CGPA:

To calculate the CGPA among the best four or five subjects, add the grade points for the subjects and divide it by the number of subjects included in the summation.

For example, if you scored 9, 9, 8, 7 and 10 GPA in five subjects, you add these (9+9+8+7+10= 43) and divide them by the number of subjects (43/5). In this instance your CGPA is 8.6.

CBSE 10th result 2017, how to calculate percentage out of CGPA:

To get the your overall percentage, you take your CGPA and multiply it by 9.5.

As illustrated in the above example, your percentage would be 8.6 x 9.5, which is 81.7 per cent.

Pass marks:

Students need to score at least 33 per cent of the total in each subject (including the internals and practicals) in order to pass. Failure of a subject will be indicated with an “E” or an “F”. Students who have failed not more than two subjects can appear for the compartment exams which are conducted in the month of July. Students who are not satisfied with their marks can also appear for an improvement exam in not more than one main subject. Read | CBSE results 2017: What are the passing marks? Check here

