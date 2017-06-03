CBSE 10th result 2017: Ajmer, Panchkula, Patna, Bhubaneswar, Guwahati results to release soon

CBSE 10th result 2017: Among the regions, Delhi has the lowest pass percentage at 78.09. CBSE 10th result 2017: Among the regions, Delhi has the lowest pass percentage at 78.09.

CBSE 10th result 2017: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has declared the results of the class 10 boards for five regions across the country including Allahabad, Chennai, Delhi, Dehradun and Trivandrum. The results are yet to be declared for Ajmer, Panchkula, Patna, Bhubaneswar and Guwahati.

The overall pass percentage, which is at 90.96 per cent this year, has dropped by a significant number since the past few years. In 2014, the pass percentage was at 8.87 per cent while in 2016 it went down to 96.21 per cent.



Among the regions, Guwahati has the lowest pass percentage of 65.53. Delhi’s pass percentage is 78.09 which is a 13.67 per cent drop since last year when the pass percentage for the city was at 91.06 per cent. This dip can be noted since 2013 when the pass percentage for Delhi was at 98.4 per cent.

The region with the highest pass percentage so far is Trivandrum at 99.85 per cent. It is closely followed by Madras at 99.62 per cent and Allahabad at 98.23 per cent.

Steps to download CBSE 10th results 2017:

– Go to any of the following websites- cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in and results.nic.in.

– On the homepage, click on the link for the CBSE Class 10th result 2017 results of 2017.

– A new page will open. Enter your roll number and security code in the fields provided and submit the information.

– Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

