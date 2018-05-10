CBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 to be out by May-end, confirms officials

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The official mentioned that the results of Class 12 examination will be declared in the beginning of last week and of Class 10 examination by the end of last week. CBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: The official mentioned that the results of Class 12 examination will be declared in the beginning of last week and of Class 10 examination by the end of last week.

CBSE 10th, 12th results 2018: Students who had appeared for this year Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) examination will get their results by May-end. “The results of Class 10, 12 examination will be declared on the last week of May,” confirmed Controller of Examination office. The official mentioned that the results of Class 12 examination will be declared in the beginning of last week and of Class 10 examination by the end of last week. The dates will be announced a day before the declaration of results, he said.

The students who have appeared this year board exams can check the results through the official website, cbseresults.nic.in, cbse.nic.in, results.nic.in. “The results will also be available via sms, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre),” said the official.

This year, over 28 lakh students had appeared for the Classes 10 and 12 exams. A total number of 16,38,428 students had registered for class 10 exams and for class 12, total 11,86,306 students wrote the exam.

This year, the board was in a controversy with the incidents of paper leak reported at Class 10 Maths examinations, and Class 12 Economics. The perpetrators were arrested from Delhi and Jharkhand for their alleged involvement with the paper leak incidents.

Though the board did not conduct the Class 10 Maths re-examination, but over six lakh candidates had appeared for the Class 12 Economics re-examination that was conducted on April 25, 2018.

