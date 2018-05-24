CBSE 10th, 12th results 2018 to be available via Microsoft app SMS organiser

CBSE 1Oth 12th results 2018: The result is likely to be declared on the last week of May, between May 28 to May 30 (image credit: microsoft.com) CBSE 1Oth 12th results 2018: The result is likely to be declared on the last week of May, between May 28 to May 30 (image credit: microsoft.com)

CBSE 1Oth 12th results 2018: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is expected to release the results of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations in the last week of May. This year, Microsoft through their app SMS organiser will inform students about their results, if they are offline also. The candidates have to register with their roll number, school code and the date of birth to be able to access their marks.

Anxiously refreshing your browser to get your CBSE Class 10 or Class 12 results? Stop! Get your results delivered to your SMS Organizer inbox as soon as they are announced, even when you are offline. http://t.co/UxGkXVHSHY pic.twitter.com/c4zhOolMry — Microsoft India (@MicrosoftIndia) May 24, 2018

This year, over 28 lakh students had appeared for the Classes 10 and 12 exams. A total number of 16.38 lakh students registered for their matric or Class 10 exams while for Class 12 or inter examination, as many as 11.86 lakh students wrote the exam.

CBSE 10th 12th results 2018: How to get results on SMS organiser

Step 1: Download the SMS organiser app

Step 2: Check the notification from SMS Organiser to register CBSE results

Step 3: Click on the notification, and pre-register with your roll number, school code, date of birth

Step 4: Once the results released, click on the result notification to avail your score card

Step 5: Download the score card, and take a print out for further reference.

The Microsoft has partnered with CBSE since 2016 to display the board exam results on http://www.bing.com.

Apart from Microsoft, Google will also host the CBSE results this year. The tech-giant has also hosted JEE Main 2018 result.

CBSE results 2018: Websites to check

The students can check the results through the official websites, cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in and results.nic.in.

CBSE results 2018 via SMS

The results will also be available via SMS, the numbers are 52001 (MTNL), 57766 (BSNL), 5800002 (Aircel), 55456068 (Idea), 54321, 51234 and 5333300 (Tata Teleservices), 54321202 (Airtel), and 9212357123 (National Informatics Centre)

CBSE results 2018 via app

The students can also check their results via app available at google play store. To get the results, the students have to pre-register their roll number, date of birth and other details.

Some reports suggest that the result will be out by May 30, however, the CBSE officials have not announced any dates yet. Going by the previous year trend, CBSE does not release the result time, however, in 2017, the result was declared in the morning

