CBI questions Sify COO in SSC paper leak case

The CBI on Friday questioned Chief Operating Officer (COO) of Sify Technologies Ltd, C R Rao, in connection with its probe into the Staff Selection Committee (SSC) paper leak case.

Sources said Rao was questioned on how Sify’s central examination back-end team uploaded the question paper before the exam started and who had access to the questions, sources said.

The CBI has already booked 10 employees of Sify Technologies and seven students in the case. According to the FIR, the paper of the second tier of Combined Graduate Level (CGL) 2017, which took place on February 21, 2018, and its answer key were allegedly leaked and went viral before examination began.

Sant Prasad Gupta, custodian of the question bank at Sify, along with nine other employees of the company who were site managers at seven examination centres where the leaked paper had reached, have also been named in the FIR.

During the enquiry, it surfaced that the Sify was entrusted with various duties to conduct examination which included identification and preparation of test centres, preparation of question paper sets, sanitising each computer and the lab used in the examination to prevent any communication from computers used by examinees, the CBI FIR said.

The first level of the examination took place in August last year and candidates who cleared the cut-off list appeared for the second level (Tier II) between February 17 and February 22 this year. It was found that question paper was uploaded by the central examination back-end team of Sify in Chennai between 9.30 am and 10 am. The question pack activation passwords were then sent to site supervisors who communicated to examination controller and venue-specific question papers were downloaded and activated.

The FIR alleged that the enquiry pertaining to answer key dated February 21 found that the key went viral at 10.10 am — the exam was to begin on 10.30 am.

The seven students named in the FIR were tracked through the screenshots of the question paper that were leaked, it said.

