CAT 2017: This Mumbai teacher scored 100 percentile for the fourth time

CAT 2017 topper Patrick DSouza CAT 2017 topper Patrick DSouza

Unlike engineering or medical exams, IIMs do not release the Common Admission Test (CAT) papers (as the exam is held online) and this prompts many coaching institute teachers to sit for the entrance examination to understand the test pattern.

Meet 41-year-old Patrick DSouza who hails from Mumbai and has scored 100 percentile in CAT 2017. He has been coaching students to crack management exams for past 13 years. A student of NIT Allahabad (passed in 1997), he appeared for CAT over 14 times and scored perfect 100 percentile for the fourth time.

“I appeared for CAT in 2000 and could not score well. Later, cracked MHT-CET and then took admission in Jamnalal Bajaj Institute Of Management Studies to complete MBA,” said Patrick who did B Tech in mechanical.

CAT 2017 topper’s scorecard CAT 2017 topper’s scorecard

After working in the corporate world for four years, Patrick realised his true calling is teaching. He opened an academy to coach students. “I didn’t apply for a faculty position in the government or private colleges because the knowledge imparted there is technical, however, here the focus is logic and aptitude. We groom students to understand and grasp their subjects well,” said he.

Read | This teacher is a CAT 2016 topper but passed IIM Ahmedabad in 2010

With years of coaching students and preparing for CAT himself, Patrick realised the mistakes he did for the first time. Teaching sharpened his skills and found a way to bell the CAT.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd