CAT 2017 results: 12 Tricity students make it to 99 percentile club

CAT 2017 result: The Common Admission Test (CAT) results were declared on Monday with 12 students making it to the above 99 percentile club from the Tricity. Among the top scorers of the Tricity are Aniket Upadhyay with 99.63, Priyam Gupta with 99.61, Rishab Goyal with 99.60, Raghav Rai Singla with 99.54, Ashwin Gupta with 99.53, Sophia Dhawan with 99.52, Himanshu Rajput with 99.45, Anmol Bansal with 99.25, Priyam Dixit with 99.16, Shashank Saroha with 99.1, Arnav Jindal with 99.07, and Maanik Mittal with 99.04, according to the lists compiled by two coaching centres in Sector 8.

Only one girl has made it to the 99 percentile club. Dhawan is a final year student of CCET. Her father is a banker and mother is a homemaker. She took coaching from Bull’s Eye. “Almost all of us are engineering students here. I prepared diligently for two months. I don’t want to go in for civil services. I am purely inclined towards making a lot of money,” she said.

Upadhyay, who got 99.63 percentile, is also a CCET student from Manimajra. He has got a call from IIM-Calcutta and wants to pursue finance. “I took coaching from Times Centre in Sector 8 and studied for 10 to 12 hours per day. Right now, I am preparing for group discussions and personal interview,” he said. Around 8,500 students took CAT from the region. Hirdesh Madan, the founder of Bulls Eye, said though most of his own students were engineers, an encouraging trend this year was that commerce and science students were coming out of the shadows to have their day in the sun. Pramod Beri, a commerce student from GGDSD College, is the only one in the region to score a perfect 100.

WHAT NEXT?

Students who clear the cut-offs of various colleges will be called for the next stage of admissions – the essay writing and interview round. Most of them will be conducted in February and March. However, the CAT score and interview rounds are not the only deciding factors to select a candidate.

Business schools select candidates on the basis of a composite score which consists of other vital parameters such as student’s previous academic score (Classes 10 and 12 marks), extra-curricular achievements and statement of purpose. The admission process of IIMs and other top business schools is on their websites.

