CAT 2017: Tricky, lengthy but difficulty level moderate, exam analysis of slot 2

CAT 2017: Candidates found the reading comprehension section easy however a little time-cosnuming as well CAT 2017: Candidates found the reading comprehension section easy however a little time-cosnuming as well

IIM Lucknow conducted the Common Admission Test on November 26. Over 2.31 lakh candidates from all over the country appeared for the exam. The results of CAT 2017 will be out in January. The scores of this entrance test will be accepted by the 20 IIMs and over 100 top B-schools across the country like FMS, SPJIMR, MDI, et al.

There was no change in the exam pattern this year and the morning session (9 am to 12 pm) pattern was similar to the afternoon one. The cut-off will depend on the number of candidates, difficulty level and a number of seats. The exam had a total of 100 questions with 21 non-MCQ. Section-wise, 34 were asked in the VARC section, 32 from LRDI and 34 questions from QA sections, respectively.

As per TIME coaching institute, “The QA and VARC sections were slightly easier in comparison to the last year. While students were divided on the difficulty level of the LRDI section, many feel that it was a notch above the last year’s section.” As per experts, the difficulty level was moderate of CAT 2017.

However, few candidates have found the DILR section lengthy. Neha Agarwal, an aspirant said that she could attempt only 12 questions out of 32 in the section. The questions were tricky as well,” she said.

Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Candidates found the reading comprehension section easy, however, a little time-consuming as well. While many candidates were expecting MCQ in this section, its absence made the CAT 2017 tougher. Many aspirants complained that questions were not direct. The experts predict the cut-off slightly lower than that in CAT 2016.

Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation

The experts feel the DI and LR section was slightly tough. As per the exam analysis released by the TIME, a couple of sets were regular LR models, the others were not any of the standard LR-DI models and were instead replaced by reasoning based DI.

There were some clearly uncrackable sets and those who spotted the toughness soon enough would be the ones who managed to attempt a good number of questions.

Quantitative Ability

Both candidates and experts feel the QA section was easy in both first and second slots. The quant section surprised many with its moderate difficulty level. The easy questions were from basic arithmetic topics and therefore the cut-off may go higher if the candidates have solved all questions.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd