CAT 2017 topper Meet Agrawal wishes to join Harvard University

Scoring 100 percentile in one of India’s most difficult competitive exams might be a dream come true for many. But for Meet Agrawal, who is one of the CAT toppers, it is only the beginning of fulfillment of his Harvard dream. Scoring a perfect 100 percentile, Meet’s father is a textile exporter and he wishes to take the legacy forward. His mother owns a dance institute in Surat. Like every CAT topper, he too wishes to get enrolled at the prestigious Indian Institute of Management (IIM), but his dream study destination is Harvard University for which he will be appearing for GMAT now. Meet said that the excitement has now faded away as it is too early to celebrate. Although all his friends, relatives and family members are happy for him, he said he will only be contented once he achieves his goals.

“It took me good six months to prepare well for the exam. I attempted 80 plus mock series to enhance my preparations. Formulating a strategy to solve questions from each topic is the key to perform well,” Meet said. He suggested that one should try to solve as many questions as possible in the exam, adding that if you have stayed dedicated towards your preparation since the beginning, it won’t be an uphill task for you to answer all the questions.

“The exam was easy as I had prepared well for it. As I was a Maths student in class 10, 12, both, I never faced problem with the quant section and completed the entire section. I attempted 32 out of 34 questions and as para jumbles were quite tricky and required a lot of time, I attempted them in the end”, said Meet. He said that he completed 6 sets out of 8, which is the highest in India. After he checked out the paper analysis, he found it a bit difficult.

Being in the final year of BCom and pursuing CA course, Meet wants to become a business tycoon. He does not wish for high pay packages but is only looking forward to his passion. On asking why is he targeting IIM Ahmedabad, he said, “Its incubation centre is going great and it possesses all the characteristics which a perfect B-school should”.

Although he is on Facebook and other social media websites, Meet uses them only to share some informative news or article of importance. He also likes to follow influential personalities, who have achieved big, such as Bill Gates and others on twitter. Apart from Meet, 20 more students scored 100 percentile. CAT 2017 result was announced by the IIM Lucknow on January 8 on the official website – iimcat.ac.in. The exam was conducted for admission to various management courses offered across Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top management colleges in the country.

