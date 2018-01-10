CAT 2017: Kolkata’s Vishal Bohra scores 100 percentile, believes in self-study

CAT topper from Kolkata Vishal Bohra CAT topper from Kolkata Vishal Bohra

At a time when students run pillar-to-post to find out best coaching institutes for competitive examination preparation, 24-year-old Vishal Bohra relied on self-study and cracked Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017. IIM Lucknow had on January 8 released the results and this year too, 20 candidates including Bohra, scored 100 percentile.

“Self-belief, self-study and my constant hard work is the reason behind my success. I have mainly studied through online tutorials and sat for the mock test in different coaching centres,” said Bohra, a civil engineer graduate from Jadavpur University.

This was the third time he appeared for the CAT examination, though he performed well in earlier two as well. “My overall CAT 2017 score was 245, with 74 in VARC, 73 in DILR and 97 in QA,” said he adding that he desires to get into IIM- Ahmedabad or Kolkata else he will opt for IIM- Bangalore, FMC Delhi, XLRI.

This year, though the students have complained of tough question paper, Vishal said, “The QA part was quite easy, but the DILR part was in comparison to last two years, slightly difficult.”

CAT 2017: This Mumbai teacher scored 100 percentile for the fourth time

Apart from CAT, the Kolkata topper had also appeared for IIFT and XAT this year. Bohra said that he was selected for second round of selection process in IIFT.

Bohra, who has been preparing CAT for past three years, suggests aspirants to first learn basics of each paper and take mock tests to check their preparation level. “I took help of books and online materials to understand concepts. My previous years CAT attempts helped me understand the exam pattern well,” he said.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd