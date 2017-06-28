CAT 2017 to be conducted by IIM Lucknow

CAT 2017: The Institute has uploaded an advertisement regarding tenders for CAT 2017 on the official website along with the dates for the bid. CAT 2017: The Institute has uploaded an advertisement regarding tenders for CAT 2017 on the official website along with the dates for the bid.

CAT 2017: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Lucknow, is going to conduct the Common Admission Test (CAT) seven years after it had last conducted the paper. IIML admission chairperson and strategic management faculty Neeraj Dwivedi has been appointed as the convener for CAT 2017.

The responsibility for the conduct of the entrance has been handed over to IIM Lucknow from IIM Bangalore which had conducted the entrance last year. The Institute has uploaded an advertisement regarding tenders for CAT 2017 on the official website along with the dates for the bid. Read | CAT 2016: IIT Delhi graduate scores 100 percentile, click here

The CAT 2017 exam schedule will be announced at the end of July while the registrations will be open until October this year and the exam will be held in the months of November and December, as reported by TOI. Himanshu Rai had been the exam convener the last time IIML had conducted the paper.

Last year, 2,32,434 candidates applied for CAT. This number was the highest in seven years. Akshay Mehndritta had topped the exam with a score of 228.98 and a 100 in overall percentile. Read | CAT 2016: Registrations record at 7-year high, more female candidates apply, click here

