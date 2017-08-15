CAT 2017: This is how you need to start preparing for exam to get admission in IIMs

CAT 2017: IIM Lucknow will be conducting the entrance examination CAT 2017: IIM Lucknow will be conducting the entrance examination

CAT 2017, which is going to be held on November 26, is now just three months away. CAT consists of three sections which are Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC), Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning (DI & LR) and Quantitative Ability (QA). Each of these sections is allotted one hour and there are 100 questions altogether.

Important topics in each section

Quantitative Ability (QA): In QA, the majority of the questions come from algebra, number system and permutation and combination. Make sure that these topics are covered thoroughly by solving as many questions as possible from them. Getting comfortable with these topics would help you in boosting your confidence. Questions from geometry mostly have a short-cut method to solve them. Try to learn different short-cut methods to solve them while giving sectional tests.

Verbal and Reading Comprehension (VARC): In VARC, the majority of questions come from para-jumbles and Reading Comprehension (RC). Try to solve RC of different domains like psychology, science, economics, medicine. Getting comfortable while reading those passages from unfamiliar domains would help you in brushing up your understanding skills and help you prepare better.

Data Interpretation & Logical Reasoning (DI & LR): LR & DI is all about practising and increasing your speed of solving. Try to sharpen up your mind by solving as many diverse questions as possible.

Keep these tips in mind while preparing for CAT 2017

Study regularly: In case you started your preparation recently, you need not worry. Instead, just focus on your preparation, without getting stressed out. Make sure that you study on a regular basis. It is important to study a minimum of 3-4 hours per day. In case you are doing a job along with your preparation, try to cut down on your sleep at night and study during that period.

Balance speed and accuracy: CAT is about balancing accuracy and speed at the same time which can be achieved only through maximum practice. In the initial phase of your preparation, try to focus more on accuracy rather than speed. Gradually, with time, try to increase your speed keeping your accuracy constant. Do not just focus on one section and prepare for that. It is important to solve questions of every section on a daily basis. It helps in keeping the speed and comfort with all the topics intact.

Cover all topics: Leaving out certain topics for CAT might not be a good strategy. You may lose out on an opportunity to score easy marks. In case you want to leave any topic during preparation, make sure that the topic should is not a very important one, for example, para-jumbles or permutation & combination.

Understand your strong and weak areas by giving sectional mocks: Since every section has its own cut-off, therefore it is important to know your strong and weak areas. In case you have just started your preparation, for the next couple of weeks, work on your concepts and understand them thoroughly. Also, give sectional mocks of these topics to understand how well acquainted you are with those topics. Just giving sectional mocks won’t help you a lot. It is even more important to see the solutions and analyse your performance and learn from your mistakes.

Attempt full-length mocks: The same thing goes for full-length mocks as well, where just giving too many mocks isn’t the best way to prepare. A substantial amount of time should be given to the analysis of those mocks. Also, the learning from those mocks should be absorbed and they should be carried forward into the next mock. You can practice sectional and full-length mocks on the gradeup app.

Look for the simplest method: At times, there are multiple ways to solve the same question. Try to solve the question by the shortest method using tricks and short-cuts. Make sure that you keep those tricks in mind for future use. Just solving a question by using a long method doesn’t do any good.

Take small breaks in between: It is sometimes necessary to take breaks in-between study while practising. This helps you to freshen up your mind and improve your efficiency.

Make a weekly study plan: Make a thirteen-week study plan in which the first six weeks should focus more on concept building and giving sectional mocks. The next seven weeks should focus more on giving full-length mocks and analysing them in detail. This would include working on your weak areas and making sure that you develop a certain level of comfort with those topics.

Sincere and dedicated efforts along with a smart study plan during these 3 months will surely help you get a seat in your dream B-school.

