CAT 2017: Students find DILR section tough in forenoon session

IIM Lucknow conducted the CAT 2017 on Sunday. While the forenoon slot is over, the afternoon session will get over in some time. As per TIME coaching institute, pattern of the forenoon slot of CAT 2017 was very much on the lines of CAT 2016 – the number of questions across sections remained the same as that of last year. This would have come as a huge sigh of relief for all aspirants as the IIM Lucknow had not disclosed the number of questions per section.

As shared by some students on the social networking websites, in an exam centre at New Delhi, the server didn’t work while few aspirants are complaining of stiff security check-up. However, the exam conducting body already issued instructions before entering the exam hall, many candidates have to rush back to deposit their metal jewelleries to their friends/ family members.

CAT 2017: Exam analysis

The exam started with Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension section which had 34 questions. This was followed by the Logical Reasoning and Data Interpretation section which had 32 questions. The last section was Quantitative Ability which had 34 questions. The test experience, however, was very smooth.

Verbal Ability & Reading Comprehension

This section had 24 questions in RCs and 10 in Verbal. Aspirants would have been delighted by the RCs as they were easy to read both in terms of language and the ‘subject’ area. There were three passages with 6 Qs each and two, with 3 Qs each. The relative ease of reading the passages was compensated by the increased level of difficulty in the ‘choices’. A relatively high proportion of questions from this area were inference-based, requiring good critical reasoning skills. The options in most questions were close and would have required involved reading and sometimes, multiple reading of the relevant portions of the passage. This would have taken up time and would have left test-takers with niggling doubts in their minds as to whether they had marked the ‘right’ option.

The 10 questions on verbal ability were of moderate level of difficulty, overall. However, with seven of these ten being non-MCQ type questions, the effective level of difficulty would appear to be higher by a notch or two.

The cut-off in this section is expected to be slightly lower than that in CAT2016.

With respect to the previous year exam, this section was more difficult. Several familiar models of questions in LR and DI were conspicuous by their absence and every set had ‘unfamiliar’ written all over it. In fact, the entire section can be termed to have DI based reasoning sets and quant-based reasoning sets, making it almost impossible to identify and classify the sets in DI and LR separately. While the data in some of the sets looked innocuous to begin with, enticing many an aspirant to attempt them, they would have soon realised that there was much more to the sets than what initially appeared, leading to a feeling that one was trapped in quicksand. Other sets were outright intimidating even at the first glance, given the volume of data and text given in them.

The cut-off in this section are expected to be slightly lower than that in CAT 2016.

Quantitative Ability

The aspirants would have perceived the quantitative ability section of this slot to be the easiest of the three sections, and rightly so. The relative absence of ‘difficult’ and ‘Very Difficult’ questions and the corresponding increase in the number of questions on basic arithmetic concepts would have enabled a higher level of attempts in this section. Those students who have not spent too much time on one question and have maximised the number of attempts may score high in this section.

The cut-off in this section is expected to be higher than that in CAT 2016.

