CAT 2017 results out, two female candidates and three non-engineers among top 20 scorers

IIM Lucknow conducted CAT 2017 IIM Lucknow conducted CAT 2017

CAT 2017 results: IIM Lucknow has announced the results of CAT 2017 on iimcat.ac.in on Monday, January 08, 2018. Like last year, 20 candidates have scored an overall 100 percentiles in CAT 2017, however, the profile of these candidates has been different this year as compared to CAT 2016. “While in CAT 2016 all the top 20 candidates were male and engineers, this year the top 20 list contains two female candidates and three non-engineers,” said IIM Lucknow in a press release.

Candidates can download their scorecards by logging into the official CAT website (www.iimcat.ac.in). Individual SMS messages are also being sent to candidates informing them of their overall percentiles.

CAT was conducted in two shifts on November 26, 2017. A total of 1,99,632 candidates had appeared for the exam, which was conducted in test centres spread across 140 cities. The number of test takers this year was the largest in last 3 years.

CAT 2017 results out, what next?

After CAT, various IIMs will release their shortlist for subsequent process considering CAT score and other criteria. More than 100 other non-IIM institutions also use CAT score for admission to their management programmes.

Subsequent process for IIM Lucknow comprises of Writing Ability Test and Personal Interview (WAT-PI). IIM Lucknow will release its list of shortlisted candidates soon and WAT-PI for these candidates will be conducted during February – April.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd