CAT 2017 results not releasing today

CAT 2017: Nearly 2.31 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam CAT 2017: Nearly 2.31 lakh candidates appeared for the entrance exam

Amid the confusion regarding the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 result declaration date, IIM Lucknow has clarified that the results are not releasing on January 5. “CAT 2017 results are likely to be declared in the second week of January as already mentioned in the CAT advertisement,” said Prof Neeraj Dwivedi, CAT 2017 convener told the indianexpress.com.

Once announced, the results will be available at the official website (iimcat.ac.in). Some websites were claiming that the results will be out on January 5. The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow conducted the exam on November 26, 2017 where nearly 2.31 lakh candidates appeared.

CAT is held for admission to various management courses offered across Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-schools in the country. This year, the overall number of applications decreased, however, there is a minor increase of 1.16 per cent in female applicants (78,009).

Read | Not happy with CAT 2017 performance? Here are other options

Those who crack CAT 2017, their name and roll number will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary for each IIM.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd