CAT 2017 results declared, 20 candidates score 100 percentile

CAT 2017: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 result has been announced by the IIM Lucknow. Candidates can check their scores on the official website – iimcat.ac.in. Those who crack CAT 2017, their name and roll number will be made available on the website of the respective IIMs. Each IIM will send interview letters to the shortlisted candidates directly. The criteria for shortlisting vary for each IIM and other B-schools.

Like last year, this time too, 20 candidates have scored an overall 100 percentiles. However, this time only two female candidates and three non-engineers are among top 20. Previous year, all top scorers were male engineers.

Earlier, many websites claimed that the results will be out on January 5, however, the exam authority updated us that the results will be released in the second week of January. “CAT 2017 results are likely to be declared in the second week of January as already mentioned in the CAT advertisement,” said Prof Neeraj Dwivedi, CAT 2017 convener told the indianexpress.com.

CAT is held for admission to various management courses offered across Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top management colleges in the country. CAT 2017 results have been sent to the official IDs of the students.

