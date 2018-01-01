CAT 2017 results date and time: Check result declaration updates here

CAT 2017 official website CAT 2017 official website

Like every year, the results of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 is expected to released in the second week of January. Once announced, the results will be available at the official website (iimcat.ac.in). Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow conducted the exam on November 26, 2017. About 2.31 lakh students have registered to appear for the common admission test this year for admission to various management courses offered across Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in the country.

The scores of this entrance test will be accepted by the 20 IIMs and over 100 top B-schools across the country like FMS, SPJIMR, MDI, et al.

The CAT 2017 cut-off will depend on the number of candidates, difficulty level and a number of seats. While there was no major exam pattern change, candidates found DILR section tough. The exam consisted of a total of 100 questions with 21 non-MCQ. Section-wise, 34 were asked in the VARC section, 32 from LRDI and 34 questions from QA sections, respectively.

CAT tests your aptitude which means that one needs to have skills of selection, pressure handling and the ability to work harder than others, in addition to knowledge of QA, English and LRDI.

