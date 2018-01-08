CAT 2017 result declared: List of IIMs accepting CAT score

CAT 2017: Shortlisted candidates will be sent interview letters individually by each IIM. CAT 2017: Shortlisted candidates will be sent interview letters individually by each IIM.

CAT 2017: The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow has finally released the result of the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 on its official website – iimcat.ac.in. The exam was conducted on November 26, where nearly 2.31 lakh candidates appeared. All those candidates who had appeared for the exam can check their respective score cards at the website itself. CAT is held for admission to various management courses offered across Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) and other top B-schools in the country.

Candidates who have been shortlisted will be sent interview letters individually by each IIM. Check out the list of IIMs accepting the CAT score below.

IIM, Ahmedabad

IIM, Amritsar

IIM, Bangalore

IIM, Bodh Gaya

IIM, Calcutta

IIM, Indore

IIM, Jammu

IIM, Kashipur

IIM, Kozhikode

IIM, Lucknow

IIM, Nagpur

IIM, Raipur

IIM, Ranchi

IIM, Rohtak

IIM, Sambalpur

RGIIM Shillong

IIM, Sirmaur

IIM, Tiruchirappalli

IIM, Udaipur

IIM, Visakhapatnam

“While in CAT 2016 all the top 20 candidates were male and engineers, this year the top 20 list contains two female candidates and three non-engineers,” said IIM Lucknow in a press release.

