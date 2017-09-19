CAT 2017: Registration to close tomorrow, apply at iimcat.ac.in

Login to the official website -iimcat.ac.in to get registered Login to the official website -iimcat.ac.in to get registered

The Common Admission Test (CAT 2017) will be conducted by IIM Lucknow on November 26. The registration for CAT 2017 was started from August 9 onwards and tomorrow, that is September 20 is the last date to submit the application form. Candidates need to fill the form by 5 pm.

CAT 2017 will be held in 140 test cities for aspirants seeking admission in prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIM), ISM, ISB and other management institutions.

In a note, IIM has informed that candidates who indicate their interest for IIM Indore PGP while applying for CAT 2017 will be considered for PGP (both Indore and Mumbai campus) of IIM Indore. The final selection will be as per the admission procedure for the respective programme.

Steps to apply for CAT 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for CAT 2017 (iimcat.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for CAT 2017 application forms.

Step 3: Fill in the details in the fields provided and pay the fees.

Step 4: Submit the application form and save a copy for further reference.

Exam fees: Rs 900 for SC, ST and PwD. For general category, it is Rs 1800

The admit card will be out on October 18 and will be available for download till November 26. Going by the previous trend, the result will be announced in the second week of January.

Exam pattern: The duration of the test will be 180 minutes. There will be three sections:

Section I: Verbal Ability and Reading Comprehension

Section II: Data Interpretation and Logical Reasoning

Section III: Quantitative Ability

