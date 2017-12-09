CAT 2017: Other than IIMs, these top MBA colleges accept CAT score

CAT 2017 results are expected to release in the second week of January CAT 2017 results are expected to release in the second week of January

Getting admission in the prestigious IIMs (Indian Institute of Management) is strictly through Common Admission Test. Now that the IIM Lucknow has released the answer keys and question paper, the candidate must have calculated their percentile. Even if you think your score may not help you in getting the interview call from the IIMs, here are some other top B-schools that accept CAT score.

In 2017, NIRF (National Institute Ranking Framework) enlisted Non-IIM institutes along with IIMs in the top 30 B-schools of India.

Management Development Institute (MDI), Gurgaon

MDI is a popular business school and is considered best among the MBA colleges. It was established in 1973 by Industrial Financial Corporation of India and currently ranks 16th in NIRF rankings of best business schools.

Cut-off score: It generally stands around 96th to 97th percentile every year.

Placements: MDI reports 100 per cent placements every year. For its 2015-17 batch, the average package of Rs 18.89 LPA . The highest domestic offer stood at Rs 28 lakh which is definitely an appreciable number.

SP Jain Institute of Management & Research, Mumbai

SPJIMR is another renowned business school that was established in 1981. It is one of the constituent colleges of Bhartiya Vidya Bhawan and is located in Mumbai.

It has been ranked 18th in the list of management institutes by NIRF.

Admission criteria: SPJIMR considers CAT, XAT and GMAT scores for admission. Profile and background of a candidate play an important role in the selection of the candidate at SPJIMR.

Cut-off score: The minimum percentile required to be eligible for SPJIMR is 85th percentile in any of these above-mentioned tests.

Placements: In placements, SPJIMR stands nowhere behind any business school in the country as students have got an average package of INR 20 lakhs per annum.

National Institute of Industrial Engineering, Mumbai (NITIE)

National Institute of Industrial Engineering (NITIE), formerly National Institute for Training in Industrial Engineering, is ranked 12th on the list of best management colleges and 36th among Engineering Institutes by NIRF.

Cut-off score: NITIE cut off stands at 97th percentile for CAT

Placements: As per reports, the highest offered package was 39.5 lakhs per annum, and the average package was 15 lakh.

Institute of Management Technology (IMT), Ghaziabad

IMT is one of the most recognised brands among the top management institutes in India. The institute is an autonomous body and was established in 1980. NIRF has ranked it 24th in its management rankings.

Admission criteria: IMT G accepts CAT, XAT and GMAT scores for admission.

Cut-off score: The cut-off generally revolves around 90th-92nd percentile for CAT and XAT. While for GMAT it stands close to 650.

Placements: Overall average CTC for its 2015-17 batch stands at 11.26 LPA, while the highest international offer stands at 25 LPA.

Institute of Rural Management, Anand (IRMA)

IRMA, located in Anand (Gujarat), is another well-known business school in the country. IRMA is an autonomous institute and particularly famous for its unique courses in Rural Management. It is ranked 29th amongst b-schools in India by NIRF.

Admission criteria: IRMA accepts CAT score for admission to its flagship program, Post Graduate Diploma in Rural Management Program and for other programs as well. However, candidates do need to appear an additional test called ‘Issue of Social Concern’ for admission.

Cut-off score: The CAT cutoff generally stands around 85-90th percentile.

Placements: Average package at IRMA stands around Rs 10 LPA.

International Management Institute (IMI), New Delhi

This one of a kind Institute is a result of the support and financial aid offered by corporate giants like RPG Enterprises, Nestle, ITC, SAIL, Tata Chemicals, BOC and Williamson Magor.

In 1981, it was established in collaboration with IMI Geneva (now IMD Lausanne). For 35 years this institution has grown and has reached on the new highs as now it shares international linkages with UNDP, World Bank, ILO, UNCTAD and Asian Productivity Organisation. As per the NIRF ranking, this institute stands tall on 27th position beating.

Admission criteria: IMI accepts CAT/GMAT scores for admission.

Cut-off score: CAT cut off ranges from 87-90th percentile. GMAT acceptable score is 600 and above.

Placements: The Institute takes pride in maintaining 100 per cent placement record consistently over the years. In 2017 the average CTC offered to PGDM students was 12 lakh p.a.

Institute of Management Studies, Banaras Hindu University (BHU)

IM-BHU, formerly known as Faculty of Management Studies, BHU (FMS-BHU) is another very old and respected MBA college in the country. It was established in 1968 and stands amongst the oldest business schools in the country.

NIRF has ranked IM-BHU as the 28th best business school in the country. It is known for its low fees and a long legacy of quality education.

Admission criteria: It accepts CAT scores for admission.

Cut-off Score: The cutoff generally stands are 80 to 83rd percentile in CAT.

Placements: The average package at the institute is around 7 LPA.

KIIT School of Management, Bhubaneshwar

KIIT School of Management (KSOM) is another good business school to go with. It was established in 1993 as Institute of Business Administration and Training and is a constituent of Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology. It has been ranked 22nd in B-school rankings by NIRF.

Admission criteria: KSOM accepts CAT/ XAT/ ATMA/ CMAT/ GMAT/ MAT scores for admission. It also conducts its own KIITEE Management test for admissions.

Cut-off Score: Cut-off for KSOM ranges around 80th percentile.

Placements: The average package at the institute stands around 5 LPA.

