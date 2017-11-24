CAT 2017: No metal jewellery, no shoes allowed inside exam hall

CAT 2017: Just like in all other examinations, electronic gadgets like earphones, microphones, mobiles are banned inside the hall. CAT 2017: Just like in all other examinations, electronic gadgets like earphones, microphones, mobiles are banned inside the hall.

The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 is scheduled to be held on November 26 and the list of instructions released by the exam authority might surprise you. Unlike previous years, the candidates cannot wear any jewellery or item that contains metal. This means the authorities have introduced metal detectors and no candidate will be allowed to enter wearing it.

As per the instructions issued by the IIM Lucknow, the candidates are also not allowed to wear shoes inside the exam hall and they have to remove it outside. Last year, the candidates were advised to wear open footwear like chappals, sandals.

Just like in all other examinations, electronic gadgets like earphones, microphones, mobiles are banned inside the hall. They have also clarified that there will be no place to keep an aspirant’s personal belongings and therefore, the responsibility doesn’t lie on the exam authorities.

Some of the other instructions include:

— Reach the test centre by 7:30 am for forenoon session or by 1 pm for the afternoon session.

— Only admit card and original photo ID proof will be permitted inside the test hall.

— Remember to paste the photograph while registering for CAT.

— Applicants who have opted for using a scribe must also carry the duly filled scribe affidavit (available on the CAT website) along with the Photo ID proof (original plus a copy) of the scribe.

