Missed CAT or unsure of XAT results? Options are still there

A lot of candidates who have not scored well in CAT 2016 or are uncertain of their XAT results are looking for other options. While some students are dropping a year to prepare for the next year’s Common Aptitude Test, many are looking to get a temporary job or join some other courses.

If you are suffering from this dilemma, remember, it is not the end of the world. If you dream to pursue management, you need not limit your choices to simply these two entrances. There a wide range of top-notch universities across the country that offer courses that will help you build a career in management. Each has its own set of rules for admission and each prefers a certain entrance tests.

By now IRMA, GMAT and other entrance examinations have closed down their registration dates, the Management Aptitude Test’s (MAT) application submission is yet to be done.

What you need to know about MAT

All India Management Association (AIMA) conducts the Management Aptitude Test (MAT) every year for admission into management courses in 308 national universities. It is conducted four times a year in February, May, September and December. There is also no age limit nor a restriction on how many times you can give this paper.

Another great thing about MAT is that can choose between giving the test offline and online. The offline test will have a fixed date while the online test can be given at any time over a specified period.

Participating institutes:

The universities taking part in MAT are all AICTE or DEC approved or are university affiliated college or university departments. To know the specifications, you can visit the colleges’ official websites. Each test varies in the number of universities taking part.

Some of the top colleges that are associated with MAT are:

Ta Pai Management Institute, Manipal

Department of Management Studies, IIT Madras

MP Birla Institute of Management, Bengaluru

Xavier Institute of Management & Entrepreneurship, Bengaluru

Amity University, Noida

VIT Business School, Vellore

(For the entire list, visit the official AIMA website)

Important dates:

Last date for online registration- January 24, 2017

Last date for submission of complete form- January 27, 2017

Admit cards available from- January 28, 2017

