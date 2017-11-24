CAT 2017: Last days tips to boost your confidence

CAT 2017 admit card is available for download at iimcat.ac.in CAT 2017 admit card is available for download at iimcat.ac.in

With just two days left for CAT 2017, candidates must be doing last minute revisions. The question on most MBA aspirants’ minds, especially those giving the exam for the first time, “What should I do between now and the CAT to be able to crack the exam? Each section has a time limit of 60 minutes. Therefore do not devote excessive time to any particular section.

Right up there on the to-do list is to check your familiarity with the online test format. If the student has not given enough mock tests and is not well versed in the aspects of CBT, they should immediately focus on familiarising themselves to the CBT format. Visit the link provided by IIMs for the demo CAT test and also go through the official test guide.

Attempting mock test that is similar to the real one will help students boost confidence levels. The student should be aware of the testing pattern and should experience the same. They should develop the strategies for tackling the real CAT exam. Read | Toppers’ share last day tips

The key to crack CAT is to identify the easy/medium questions and solve them. The aspirant should analyse the mistakes committed and categorise them whether it’s a conceptual, silly or a calculation mistake. After analysing, they should rectify it. A thorough analysis of the mocks taken so far will yield far better dividends.

At this moment, it is best to keep revising one material repeatedly than switching between three-four books.

At last, maintain a cool head during the CAT 2017 and don’t panic as it will only result in a blank mind and wastage of time.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd