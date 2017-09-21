CAT 2017: IIM Lucknow extends registration date, now apply by September 25

CAT 2017: IIM Lucknow will conduct the exam, scheduled to held on November 26 CAT 2017: IIM Lucknow will conduct the exam, scheduled to held on November 26

IIM Lucknow has extended the registration for the Common Admission Test (CAT 2017) to September 25. While the registration for CAT 2017 started from August 9, it has to end on September 20. However, the exam authority has given five more days to fill the form. Interested management aspirants can visit the official website – iimcat.ac.in and get registered.

IIM Lucknow will conduct the exam, scheduled to held on November 26 in 140 test cities for aspirants seeking admission in prestigious Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs), ISM, ISB and other management institutions.

CAT 2017, here’s how to apply:

Step 1: Go to the official website for CAT 2017 (iimcat.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for CAT 2017 application forms.

Step 3: Read instructions carefully and get registered

Step 4: Fill in the details in the fields provided and pay the fees.

Step 4: Submit the application form and save a copy for further reference.

Exam fees: It is Rs 1800 for general category and Rs 900 for reserved categories.

The admit card/ hall ticket will be released on October 18 and will be available for download till November 26. Going by the previous trend, the result will be announced in the second week of January. To help aspirants understand the format of the test, IIM Lucknow will upload the tutorial on the CAT website from October 18, 2017.

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd