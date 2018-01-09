CAT 2017: Gujarat boy scores 99.95 percentile, shares exam strategy

CAT 2017 fifth rank holder, Viraj Sheth CAT 2017 fifth rank holder, Viraj Sheth

Cracking one of the toughest competitive examinations and that too in the first attempt is a reason to celebrate. But Viraj Sheth, who scored 99.95 percentile in CAT 2017 doesn’t want to sound overconfident. He knows the road towards IIM is still far. “I didn’t expect to score that much but now my entire focus is on the interview round as it is the deciding factor,” said Sheth.

This Gujarati boy is pursuing B Tech in computer science from Dhirubhai Ambani Institute of Information & Communication Technology. But how did he manage to take out time for CAT 2017 preparation? “I got support from brother Viraj who too has scored 99.86. It was his second attempt and therefore his experience helped me understand the exam pattern,” said Sheth.

To “bell” the CAT, Sheth also got enrolled in coaching classes. “If you study with students who have the same target, it develops a sense of competitiveness in you. We share our exam strategies and discuss mock tests that are available online,” said he.

Viraj started preparing in April 2016 but it was in the last six months that he started dedicating 6-8 hours per day. He believes consistency is the key to qualify CAT. “Believe in yourself, keep a positive attitude and even if you couldn’t make it in the first attempt, do not feel low. There is always the next time.”

While CAT 2017 had 20 students in the 100 percentile like the previous year, this year there were two women and three non-engineer candidates. But if he loved technology, why did he aim for an IIM degree? “An engineering degree is good for getting into the field of your choice. But in the long run, managerial skills matter over technical.”

Armed with these two degrees, in future, Viraj aims to turn entrepreneur. He plans to work in the corporate world for 7-8 years but he may set up his own coaching centre later. “Teaching has been my passion since childhood. I always explained things to my juniors in a straighforward manner. I may turn teacher,” he said.

