CAT 2017: Delhi’s Chhavi Gupta among toppers, scores 100 percentile

CAT 2017 results: The Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017 results were announced yesterday, on January 8 by the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow. This year only two females have made it to the top 20 list and Delhi’s Chhavi Gupta is one of them. With a perfect 100 percentile, Chhavi who is an IIT Delhi graduate wishes to join the prestigious IIM Ahmedabad.

Fond of reading fiction, Chhavi has not zeroed down the area she would specialise in at the B school.

In a conversation with PTI reporters, she said,”I’m pinning my hopes on IIM-Ahmedabad and I’m really looking forward to the interviews. All IIMs have common curriculum for the first year and in the second year one has to choose the specialisation. I haven’t though of it yet and will make my choice then only”.

She is currently working in Noida-based Opera Solutions.

CAT is held for admission to various management courses offered across IIMs and other top B-schools in the country. This year, the overall number of applications decreased, however, there is a minor increase of 1.16 per cent in female applicants (78,009).

In a trend shift, two women and three engineers are among the top scorers this year. In 2016, all 20 candidates who scored 100 percentile were men and engineers.

