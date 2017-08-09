CAT 2017: Application forms to release today at iimcat.ac.in, apply before September 20

CAT 2017 will be conducted in centres at 140 cities across the country. CAT 2017 will be conducted in centres at 140 cities across the country.

The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow on Wednesday, August 9, begin the application process for the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2017. Candidates who are interested in joining these prestigious management institutions can apply for the same from the official website.

The exam will take place on November 26, 2017 and candidates will be required to pay a registration fee of Rs 1,800 for unreserved categories and Rs 900 for reserved categories. It will be conducted in centres at 140 cities across the country. Candidates should maintain a valid and unique email ID throughout the selection process. Read | CAT 2017 notification: Exam on November 26, apply from August 9, click here

The last date to apply for CAT 2017 is by 5 pm on September 20 and the admit cards for the same will be made available from October 18. Candidates who clear the exam will be eligibile for Post Graduate Programmes in Management (PGPM) at 20 IIMs or for Fellowship Programmes in Management (FPM) which is equivalent to PhDs at 13 IIMs.

Steps to apply for CAT 2017:

Step 1: Go to the official website for CAT 2017 (iimcat.ac.in).

Step 2: Click on the notification for CAT 2017 application forms.

Step 3: Fill in the details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Submit the application form and save a copy for further reference.

