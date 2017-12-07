CAT 2017: Question paper and objection form out at iimcat.ac.in

The CAT 2017 results are likely to release by January second week. The CAT 2017 results are likely to release by January second week.

CAT 2017: IIM Lucknow has released the CAT 2017 on the official website – iimcat.ac.in. The Common Admission Test 2017 was held on November 26 and the deadline to submit the objection form is by 2 pm on December 9, 2017.

About 2.31 lakh students have registered to appear for the common admission test this year for admission to various management courses offered across Indian Institutes of Management (IIMs) in the country.

CAT 2017 answer keys, here’s how to submit objection form

Step 1: Go to the official website for CAT as mentioned above.

Step 2: Click on the notification provided for the objection form.

Step 3: Enter your details in the fields provided.

Step 4: Fill in the form and submit

Post the result declaration, IIMs call the shortlisted candidates for the final round, including GD or WAT and personal interview.

The performance in CAT 2017 examination is an important component for consideration in the selection process but the IIMs consider other criteria as well.

They may also notice the previous academic performance of the aspirants, their relevant work experience etc in short-listing of candidates at various stages of the selection process.

