Cat 2016: Engineers dominate, occupy the top 20 berths

IIM Bangalore has declared the result of CAT 2016 and 20 candidates have scored overall 100 percentile. Interestingly, they are all male and engineers. Prof Rajendra K Bandi, Convener, CAT 2016, said: “However, in the sectionals, many non-engineers and female candidates have scored 100 percentile.”

On December 4, 2016, about 1.95 lakh candidates took the test which was conducted across 138 cities in the country. On Monday, January 9, 2017, the candidates were informed individually by text messages about the results and their overall percentile even as the results were announced on the CAT website (www.iimcat.ac.in)

“The untiring support of the CAT Committee, comprising admissions chairpersons of IIM Ahmedabad, IIM Calcutta, IIM Indore, IIM Kozhikode and IIM Lucknow, and the tremendous hard work by the CAT 2016 Secretariat at IIM Bangalore played a big role in enabling us to declare the results on schedule,” Prof. Bandi said.

IIM Bangalore will announce its shortlist for personal interviews on its website (iimb.ernet.in) later today.

