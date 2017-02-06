Career: Five reasons to choose professional courses after Class 12

Making the right career choice is difficult. After passing Class 12, we feel we have covered a milestone but it is actually start of a journey. The students have to keep in mind whether they wish to take up a profession or chase after knowledge in the academic line.

Before heading down any road blindly, one must be aware of options store for their futures and how these will guide them to realise their aspiration. Here are some of the reasons why you should think about pursuing a profession rather than academics:

1. Industries seek professional qualifications:

Academic qualifications do not hold much value in the eyes of recruiters. That is because these qualifications do not impact a candidate’s suitability for a particular job. Most big companies require candidates to possess specific professional qualifications. These companies won’t even interview candidates with general academic degrees.

For instance, to become a teacher, you need to have a professional teaching degree like B.Ed., NTT, ETE, et al and to become an HR manager, you will be preferred if you have an MBA in Human Resources degree.

#Tip 1: So it’s better if you understand what interests you the most during school days only. In case of confusion, speak to those who are already in that profession. There are many forums where you can get in touch with the industry leaders.

2. Profession helps you grow and sharpens your skills:

Academic courses are theoretical, and they do not put any attention on skill development. Without essential skills, candidates are not fit to step into the practical world. On the other hand, most professional courses require students to undergo practical training. These trainings tend to sharpen a student’s technical as well as soft skills. Once done with the course along with hands-on training, candidates are all set to face the workplace challenges.

#Tip 2: In case you are not sure which profession you wish to continue, do internship during graduation. It will help you understand basics of a job.

3. They are updated with the latest industrial trends:

Academic courses follow the same curriculum for years. They are only remotely attached to the dynamics of the outside world. On the other hand, professional courses are updated on a regular basis. The syllabus is modified to eliminate the topics that no longer hold practical relevance and new topics are added according to the latest trends.

#Tip 3: There are online courses that show recording of classes from foreign universities. If you find it interesting, the get registered. It will increase your knowledge.

4. Professional courses show you specific career paths

Once you have opted for a professional course, you can visualise a clearer career goal. Your career journey is a lot more organised and smoother. While in case of academic courses, you have no clear direction until you go for an additional specialised course or acquire some practical experience.

For instance, if you are going for BA English Honours after graduation, you will have endless options, which can be good yet overwhelming and confusing. However, if you have opted for BEl Ed, you will be sure that you can find a job in the field of teaching.

#Tip 4: If at a point you feel the professional course you are pursuing is not what you wish to do, then change it. Moreover, people do switch careers after years of practice in a particular stream. If you have the right skills, you can pick what you wish to.

3. Financially independent:

Most professional courses require students to undergo practical training. These trainings are mostly paid. So, students become financially independent at an early stage of their career.

#Tip 5: You can fund your higher education or can do online courses that can add an extra points to your curriculum vitae.

