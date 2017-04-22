Career: 4 unique courses for high starting salary

When it comes to the career, many prefer to walk in the same direction the many have explored before, but some choose differently. When it comes to the career, many prefer to walk in the same direction the many have explored before, but some choose differently.

Every individual is different with unique talents and varied skills. So, why must you follow the same path as everyone else? When it comes to the career, many prefer to walk in the same direction the many have explored before, but some choose differently.

For students who are looking out for new avenues, the good news is that major companies are on the search for candidates with emerging skill sets. There are also a number of certificate courses which candidates can pursue to acquire the desired qualification for these unique jobs.

Here are four unique courses with high starting salaries that you can follow:

1. Big Data

Big Data is the techniques used in extracting values from huge and complex data sets using various analytical methods. The techniques include predictive analytics, user behavior and certain other advanced analytics. A person skilled in this field would be able to detect fraud in real-time, analyse web display advertising and competition, optimise call centres, analyse social media and sentiment and manage intelligent traffic and smart power grids.

Job Roles: Technical and managerial skills, in-depth background in database theory and practice, hands-on experience in data warehousing tools and architecture, strong analytic abilities, project management experience, and technical proficiency in database languages.

Companies Hiring: Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Amazon

Starting Salary: INR 620,244

Where to join Course?

Simplilearn.com

Coursera.com- University of California

edX @ USD 495

2. Six Sigma

Six Sigma is a carefully designed set of tools and techniques that helps improve processes within the organization. It is a disciplined, data-driven approach for eliminating defects in any process – from manufacturing to transactional and from product to service.

Those who can manage Six Sigma can help organisations eliminate errors and improve applicability across industries. They can even help nurture managerial and leadership ability.

Job Roles: Analysis, planning, design, implementation and evaluation of key projects to help companies achieve their goals.

Companies Hiring: American Express, AT&T,CICSO, Ford Motors, GE

Starting Salary: INR 500,000

Where to join the course?

Isixsigma.com

Asq.com

Thayer School of Engineering

3. Digital Marketing

Digital Marketing is an umbrella term for the marketing of products or services using digital technologies, mainly on the Internet, but also including mobile phones, display advertising, and any other digital medium. Companies require digital marketers to optimize, integrate, channelize the business and to enhance their digital sales.

Job Profiles: Social Media Manager, Content manager, Affiliate Marketing

Companies Hiring: Collegedunia, Facebook, 3.14digital, Amazon

Entry Pay scale: INR 584,000-600,000

Where to join the course?

Varsigma.com

Indian Statistical Institute, Delhi

Greycampus.com

4. Statistical Analysis Software

Commonly known as SAS, the software is used for accessing, managing, analyzing and reporting on data to aid in decision-making, model workplace environment and benefit programs designed to retain employees, allow them to focus on their work, and reduce operating costs.

Job Profiles: Validation, Analysis, Updation in the organisations’ work according to the SAS Report

Companies Hiring: TCS, Quintles, Genpact, HSBC, Accenture

Entry Pay Scale: INR 442,563

Where to join the course?

SAS.com

Epcoch.co.in

Iisastr.com

