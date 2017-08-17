Can take over private schools that haven’t refunded excess fee, says Delhi govt

The government’s response in court was on a petition filed by Abhibhavak Mahasangh, an NGO, which alleged that the Directorate of Education (DOE) failed to comply with the implementation of Anil Dev Singh Committee recommendations. PTI Photo The government’s response in court was on a petition filed by Abhibhavak Mahasangh, an NGO, which alleged that the Directorate of Education (DOE) failed to comply with the implementation of Anil Dev Singh Committee recommendations. PTI Photo

The Delhi government said it is ready to takeover the management of 449 schools that have failed to comply with the orders of the Delhi High Court to refund excess fee charged from parents.

The government also filed an affidavit in the Delhi High Court, stating that they have already processed the “proposal to issue showcause notices for taking over the management of schools under Section 20 read within Section 24 (4) (c ) of Delhi School Education Act 2009”.

“Complying with the Anil Dev Singh committee recommendations, we had to take this action. The file has already been sent to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal. We had no option but to take this action as we have been sending notices to them for several years now,” said Atishi Marlena, advisor to Education Minister Manish Sisodia.

In its interim and monthly reports of June 2016 to October 2016, the committee had recommended that 544 schools refund excess fee charged from the parents at 9 per cent interest.

Of the 544 schools, 469 were asked to refund the money while 75 schools were inspected and then asked to refund the money. Sixty seven schools challenged the committee’s recommendations, of which 17 cases are being heard in court.

