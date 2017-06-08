Calicut University: What to do after trial allotment?

Calicut University. (Photo grabbed from the official website) Calicut University. (Photo grabbed from the official website)

Calicut University on June 6 released trial allotment list on its official website. Trial allotment results have been published after the Centralised Admission Process (CAP) registrations have completed. The last date to register for CAP was on June 2, 2017. After the trial allotment, first seat allotment details will be published on the official website which will include seat matrix.

Candidates will have to check priority order as well, those whose seat gets confirmed will be required to pay Rs 425 (general category) or Rs 100 (reserved category) as requisite fee.

The first allotment process will include the following steps:

— Check seat matrix and priority order from the official website.

— On seat confirmation, pay the requisite fee.

— Cancel the remaining options provided, if satisfied with the allotted seat.

— Report to the allotted college with required documents.

Keep both original and photocopies of the following documents:

Print out of the application form on a white A-4 size sheet.

E-challan or payment slip

Age certificate

Mark sheet of qualifying exam

Transfer certificate

Income/ nativity/ community certificate (if applicable)

Once the documents are verified, candidate's admission will be confirmed. The admission status of the applicant will be communicated to the University by respective college. Note that, seats are allotted on the basis of the merit acquired by candidates. There are various factors which contribute in determining merit list preparation.

Given below is the procedure of indexing of merit list:

— If a student has scored more marks in 10+2 then he/she can easily satisfy the criteria of minimum marks required. Extra marks scored by him will work as bonus points for him/her.

— Additional 15 marks will be awarded to children and widows of ex-serviceman and Jawans.

— 15 marks will be awarded to those students who have been working in Illiteracy Education Programs on volunteer basis from at least one year.

— Also, 15 marks will be awarded to NCC and NSS cadets on priority basis, for e.g. priority will be given to A,B,C certificate holders.

10 bonus points will be given to first rank holder in Kerala state Higher secondary or Vocational Higher Secondary Art Festivals.

Seats excluded from CAP

There is a bifurcation of seats which have not been included in Centralized Admission Process (CAP). These seats belong to:

— Community quota (For Aided colleges only)

— Management quota (Applicable for Aided/Unaided & unaided courses)

— Sports quota

— Lakshadweep quota/ students of Kashmir (for affiliated colleges)

— PWD and mentally retarded students

