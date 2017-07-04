Calicut University to release fourth allotment result at cuonline.ac.in

Calicut University allotment: The university offers 114 different undergraduate programmes at 279 colleges. The results will be available at cuonline.ac.in and ugcap.uoc.ac.in. Calicut University allotment: The university offers 114 different undergraduate programmes at 279 colleges. The results will be available at cuonline.ac.in and ugcap.uoc.ac.in.

Calicut University allotment: Calicut Unversity will soon release the results of the undergraduate courses fourth allotment 2017. Candidates can check their trial allotment result from the official website (see steps below to know how).

The university had released the first allotment results on June 13. The online registrations for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) were submitted from May 20 to June 2.

CU is Kerala’s largest university and is situated in Thenjipalam in the Malappuram district. The university offers 114 different undergraduate programmes at 279 colleges. The results will be available at cuonline.ac.in and ugcap.uoc.ac.in. Read | Calicut University: What to do after trial allotment? click here

The site is not functioning properly at the moment due to traffic. Candidates trying to check their results should wait and try again later.

Steps to check CU fourth allotment 2017:

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Go to the ‘UG CAP 2017’ link

Step 3: You will be required to enter your roll number and CAPTCHA ID

Step 4: The result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check and save the result

