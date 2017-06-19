Calicut University second allotment 2017 released, check at cuonline.ac.in and Ugcap.Uoc.Ac

Calicut University offers nearly 33,000 seats for various undergraduate programmes. Calicut University offers nearly 33,000 seats for various undergraduate programmes.

The second degree allotment 2017 of the Calicut University’s (CU) is out on the official websites – cuonline.ac.in and Ugcap.Uoc.Ac. Last week the first allotment was announced. To make admission process and information regarding the allotment easier for students, the University has come up with a mobile app for UG CAP 2017. The students can also check Calicut University allotment 2017 result from the mobile app. The online registrations for Centralised Admission Process (CAP) were submitted from May 20 to June 2.

The University offers nearly 33,000 seats for various undergraduate programmes. Read | Calicut University: What to do after trial allotment? Click here

CU second allotment 2017, here’s how to check

Step 1: Log on to the official website mentioned above

Step 2: Go to the ‘UG CAP 2017’ link

Step 3: You will be required to enter your roll number and CAPTCHA ID

Step 4: The result will be displayed when you click on ‘Submit’

Step 5: Check and save the result

Things to take while heading for admission

Original and photocopies of age certificate, mark sheet of qualifying exam, transfer certificate, print out of the application form on a white A-4 size sheet, E-challan or payment slip among others.

All candidates who have passed the HSE examination are eligible for admission. Also, those students who have qualified the HSE and VHSE under ‘SAY’ scheme or the CBSE’s compartmental examination are also eligible for admission to first year degree courses in the same academic year.

